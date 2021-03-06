Busan Destinations: Tips For Those Looking to Take The Haeundae Beach Train and Sky Capsule

For tourists looking to check out Haendae’s newest tour attractions, here are a couple of tips before you head out.

Official bordering stations

Beach Train: Cheongsapo, Mipo, Songjeong

Sky Capsule: 2nd floor of Mipo station and Songjeong Station

Getting There

Public Transportation

Cheongsapo — Take bus #2 from exit 5 of Mipo or Jangsan station or take a 10-minute walk from exit 7 of Jungdong station on Metro Line 2

Songjeong — It’s about a 10-minute walk from Songjeong Station on the Donghae Line

Parking

The best place to park is at Mipo Station or Songjeong Station. Two hours of free parking is allotted to riders of the Sky Capsule or Beach Train.

Songjeong’s parking is more spacious and has spaces for larger vehicles.

Prices and Information

Beach Train

For tickets, a single ride ticket will cost 7,000 won or 10,000 won for a round trip ticket. For 13,000 won, you can get a free pass.

On weekdays, Haeundae-gu residents can get a 30% discount, while other Busan citizens can get a 10% discount.

Haeundae-gu residents can also get a 10% discount on weekends.

Sky Capsule

The Sky Capsule costs 30,000 won for two people, 39,000 won for three people, and 44,000 won for four people.

Package rates for groups of four range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won for a combination round trip using the capsule and train.

Train Schedule

September – October: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

November – March: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April – June: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

July – August: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets:

Unmanned Ticket Locations

Mipo Station — (Inside the Station)

Dalmaji Tunnel

Cheongsapo

Daritdol Observatory

Gudeokpo

Songjeong

Internet Reservations

Open: 365 days a year