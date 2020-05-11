TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Top 5 Tourist Spots Visited in 2019

Haps Staff

Haeundae Beach was the top destination for tourists in Busan according to a recent report by the city.

According to the 2019 Tourism Industry Trend Analysis, while tourism was up by 0.4% compared to 2018, the top major destinations except for Dongbaeksom all took a significant hit in visitors.

Data was collected based on mobile phone roaming data. Statistics were also duplicated depending on the length of stay by day.

Here are the top five most visited spots in Busan.

  1. Haeundae Beach

Arguably the nation’s most famous beach, Haeundae had just under 8 million visitors last year, which was down 11.9% from 2018. It remains a popular draw with its festivals, concerts, and beautiful views.

2. Seomyeon

Seomyeon dipped to second place this year, losing its top standing for the first time in years. It did have the highest drop of any tourism region in the city last year, losing 26.7% of its visitors from 2018. It continues to reinvent itself with unique restaurants, and its appeal to youth.

3. BIFF Square

Nampodong also took a hit in visitors this year, and it was the most in the district of Jung-gu by 15.9%. BIFF Square remains popular for its markets, shopping, and trendy street food. Recent attempts by BIFF to bring back its heyday as the origin of the film festival have brought back more visitors as well.

4. Jagalchi and the International Market

The country’s oldest fish market remains a big draw but saw a decrease of 15.7% in visitors last year. The International Market also remains a big draw, but with the lack of Japanese tourists, its numbers have been decreasing each year.

5. Dongbaeksom

With just over 5 million visitors, the beautiful nature surrounding Dongbaeksom has made it one of the trendiest places for visitors looking for something new. It had a 36.7% increase in tourists over 2018 and continues to be one of the up-and-coming tourist draws of the city.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Gupo Mujangaesup-gil

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Enjoy a brisk two-hour walk along the beautiful trails in Gupo.
Read more
Travel

Korean Air to Resume International Routes to 19 Destinations from June 1

BeFM News -
South Korea's biggest carrier by sales said yesterday it will reopen dozens of its international routes next month amid signs the coronavirus epidemic may have passed its peak.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Jeju Island Extends Social Distancing for 2 More Weeks

BeFM News -
The provincial government of Jeju Island, South Korea's most popular vacation destination, said it will extend its social distancing campaign for another two weeks to completely stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, contrary to the central government's decision to relax its social distancing rules this week.
Read more
Local Destinations

Haeundae Sand Festival Latest Festival to be Canceled

BeFM News -
The annual sand festival held on Haeundae Beach has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Read more
Travel

Foreign Tourism in Busan Dropped 95% in March

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan released statistics in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, which showed a 95% drop in foreign tourism in March when compared with 2019 statistics.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Talk a Stroll at Hoedong Reservoir and Oryundae

Dynamic Busan Staff -
The most popular walking trail in Busan can be found in Hoedong-dong, Geumjeong-gu.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Destinations: Top 5 Tourist Spots Visited in 2019

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
According to the 2019 Tourism Industry Trend Analysis, while tourism was up by 0.4%, the top major destinations except for Dongbaeksom all took a significant hit in visitors.
Read more

Busan Likely to Put Temporary Ban on 80 Local Clubs

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is considering a ban on some 80 entertainment establishments in the city including clubs with the order to be announced as early as today.
Read more

Ray Chen & Sunwoo Yekwon Duo Concert is Canceled

Music Haps Staff -
The Ray Chen & Sunwoo Yekown Duo concert scheduled for May 12th at the Busan Cinema Center has been canceled.
Read more

KT&G Sangsang Madang Present ’20th Century Masters’ Series From World Renowned British Graphic Designer Alan Fletcher

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A special exhibition of world-renowned British graphic designer Alan Fletcher's work will be shown at Busan Citizens Hall through June 21.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Heaven in a Bowl – Somunnan Kalguksu in Oncheon-dong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located in Oncheon1-dong, this restaurant is famous for Naeng Kalguksu; icy kalguksu. All the ingredients are fresh, including vegetables from a countryside farm every week.
Read more

Busan IPark Lose Opening Game In Return to Top Flight League

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark were defeated by Pohang Steelers 2-0 in the first round of the 2020 K League 1 on Sunday.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
59 %
3.1kmh
46 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Heaven in a Bowl – Somunnan Kalguksu in Oncheon-dong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located in Oncheon1-dong, this restaurant is famous for Naeng Kalguksu; icy kalguksu. All the ingredients are fresh, including vegetables from a countryside farm every week.
Read more

Eggslut to Make its Seoul Debut in June

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
SPC Group is launching Eggslut, a popular California egg-based sandwich chain into South Korea from next month.
Read more

Johnny Rockets May Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Celebrating its 3rd Anniversary This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in PNU is celebrating its third anniversary in style this weekend with great deals on food and drink.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea