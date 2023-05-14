Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Traditions Alive at Suyeong Paldo Market

Haps Staff

Paldo Market is a traditional street market located in Suyeong-gu and is one of the largest and most popular markets in the city, known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings.

Located just around exit 3 of Suyeong Station, the market is divided into different sections, each offering a variety of goods and products.

One of the most popular sections is the food section, which features a wide array of street food and traditional Korean dishes. Visitors can sample local specialties such as tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), bibimbap (mixed rice with vegetables and meat), and hotteok (sweet filled pancakes).

Other sections of the market sell clothing, accessories, souvenirs, and household items. It is also possible to find fresh produce, seafood, and meat, as well as traditional Korean medicinal herbs and remedies.

Paldo Market is located in the heart of Busan’s downtown area, making it easily accessible by public transportation. It is a popular destination for both locals and tourists alike, attracting visitors from all over South Korea and beyond.

