As signs of spring return around the city, the tulips at Hwamyeong Arboretum have come into bloom.

120,000 tulips were planted at the entrance to Hwamyeong Ecological Park and the aquatic botanical garden.

As social distancing measures have eased, a walk in an open park will be an opportunity for relaxation.

The Nakdong River Management Headquarters has been creating beautiful flower displays during each season at the Nakdong River Ecological Park since 2013.