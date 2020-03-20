Busan Destinations: Tulips in Bloom at Hwamyeong Arboretum

As signs of spring return around the city, the tulips at Hwamyeong Arboretum have come into bloom.

The Nakdong River Management Headquarters announced that 120,000 tulips were planted at the entrance to Hwamyeong Ecological Park and the aquatic botanical garden.

This is more than doubled from last year, and it is expected that 120,000 tulips will be spectacular when spring comes in earnest.

In particular, as social distancing is recommended due to the spread of Corona 19 this year, a walk in an open park will be an opportunity for relaxation.

An official from Busan City said, “If you see the spectacular view of hundreds of thousands of tulips, you will be able to relieve the anxiety caused by COVID-19.”

When you visit the ecological park, authorities ask to please participate in preventing the spread of COVID-19, such as observing personal hygiene rules and wearing a mask.

The Nakdong River Management Headquarters has been creating beautiful flower displays during each season at the Nakdong River Ecological Park since 2013.