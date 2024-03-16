Busan Destinations: Tulips in Bloom at Nakdong River Ecological Park

This week, visitors to Busan’s Nakdong River Ecological Park can expect to witness a vibrant display of spring blooms.

Announced by Busan City’s Nakdong River Management Headquarters, the park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu.

Having been meticulously planted across a sprawling 4,000 m2 area in December of last year, these tulips have persevered through the winter chill, ready to burst into full bloom this week.

The park officially opened its gates to the public on the 16th, inviting visitors to enjoy the beauty of these blossoms.

Beyond the tulips, Nakdong River Ecological Park offers a diverse array of floral delights throughout the year.

From the colorful blooms of summer to the rich hues of fall, visitors can immerse themselves in a tapestry of nature’s beauty.

In addition to tulips, the park features captivating displays of cosmos, zinnia, hydrangea, and lotus complexes, spread across the Samnak, Hwamyeong, and Daejeo Ecological Park areas.

Image: Busan CityThe Nakdong River Management Headquarters has been creating beautiful flower displays during each season at the Nakdong River Ecological Park since 2013.