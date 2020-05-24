Busan Destinations: Walk the Trails at Suyeonggang River Park

The majestic Suyeonggang River flows between Millak and Haeundae and is the second longest river in Busan.

A lovely walking and bicycling trail on both sides of the river encourage outdoor activities, while installed lights along the promenade create beautiful reflected night views along the water.

Kayaking is recommended and is available at a booth situated in front of Hyundai apartment building 103.

Due to coronavirus, kayaking will begin later than usual, with an expected opening in July according to their website.

Kayaks are available until October every day except Mondays. Online registration in advance is available on sek.or.kr (only in Korean) or those interested can register on the spot.

Densely-packed high-rise buildings behind anchored yachts where the river and ocean meet make for a unique view. Yacht tour programs are available from here.

How to get there: Millak Station (Metro line 2), exit 2 or Centum City Station (Busan metro line 2), exit 12. Connect to the Su-yeonggang River in five-to-10 minutes.