TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Walk the Trails at Suyeonggang River Park

Dynamic Busan Staff

The majestic Suyeonggang River flows between Millak and Haeundae and is the second longest river in Busan.

A lovely walking and bicycling trail on both sides of the river encourage outdoor activities, while installed lights along the promenade create beautiful reflected night views along the water.

Kayaking is recommended and is available at a booth situated in front of Hyundai apartment building 103.

Due to coronavirus, kayaking will begin later than usual, with an expected opening in July according to their website.

Kayaks are available until October every day except Mondays. Online registration in advance is available on sek.or.kr (only in Korean) or those interested can register on the spot.

Densely-packed high-rise buildings behind anchored yachts where the river and ocean meet make for a unique view. Yacht tour programs are available from here.

How to get there: Millak Station (Metro line 2), exit 2 or Centum City Station (Busan metro line 2), exit 12. Connect to the Su-yeonggang River in five-to-10 minutes.

Dynamic Busan Staffhttp://dynamic.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Local Destinations

Where Do Foreign Tourists Prefer to Visit in Busan?

Haps Staff -
Preferences of where foreign tourists visit in the city depend on nationality according to recent statistics by the city of Busan.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Top 5 Tourist Spots Visited in 2019

Haps Staff -
According to the 2019 Tourism Industry Trend Analysis, while tourism was up by 0.4%, the top major destinations except for Dongbaeksom all took a significant hit in visitors.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Gupo Mujangaesup-gil

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Enjoy a brisk two-hour walk along the beautiful trails in Gupo.
Read more
Local Destinations

Haeundae Sand Festival Latest Festival to be Canceled

BeFM News -
The annual sand festival held on Haeundae Beach has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Talk a Stroll at Hoedong Reservoir and Oryundae

Dynamic Busan Staff -
The most popular walking trail in Busan can be found in Hoedong-dong, Geumjeong-gu.
Read more
Local Destinations

Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches to Open Swimming Sections in June

BeFM News -
Busan’s Haeundae and Songjeong Beach will not open early in June this year, but have prepared safety measures for visitors. 
Read more

The Latest

Busan IPark Earn Their First Point With 1-1 Draw Against Ulsan

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark earned their first point of the 2020 K League season with a hard-earned 1-1 draw away to Ulsan Hyundai on Sunday evening.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: May 25 – May 31

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Highlighting Contemporary Artist III: Kim Chong-hak

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Museum of Art is hosting an exhibition highlighting contemporary artist Kim Jong-hak.
Read more

AD STARS Launches ‘PIVOT’ Category & Postpones This Year’s Festival In Busan

Busan News Haps Staff -
AD STARS’s three-day exhibition, conference and awards ceremony will not take place on August 20-22, but has been tentatively postponed until October 22-24.
Read more

Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.
Read more

World Cinema XVII To Run at the Busan Cinema Center

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The World Cinema film series continues to show an impressive collection of old films at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
64 %
5.7kmh
100 %
Mon
21 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °

Dine & Drink

Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.
Read more

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Seoul Grabs 4 Spots in Asia’s Top 50 Best Bars List

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Four bars in Seoul made the top 50 rankings as the 2020 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars was recently released.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea