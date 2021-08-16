Busan Destinations: Walkway at Hwamyeong Satojang Completed

Buk-gu district office has announced the completion of a 260-meter walkway between Hwamyeong Arboretum and Daecheoncheon Nuri-gil.

The green resting site is on the 55,000-square meter site where Hwamyeong Satojang was located.

The walkway includes an observation shelter, bicycle parking structure, a parking lot, and restroom facilities and flowering hydrangeas along the trail.

It was built on the former rundown site of the Geumjeong sand site, which was reclaimed land full of dirt used in 2009 to build the nearby tunnel railway network.

In 2019, the area was selected for an environmental culture project by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.

Buk-gu district is also building a Children’s Forest Experience Center which is set to open as early as October this year.