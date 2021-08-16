Image: Buk-gu District Office
TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Walkway at Hwamyeong Satojang Completed

Haps Staff

Buk-gu district office has announced the completion of a 260-meter walkway between Hwamyeong Arboretum and Daecheoncheon Nuri-gil.

The green resting site is on the 55,000-square meter site where Hwamyeong Satojang was located.

The walkway includes an observation shelter, bicycle parking structure, a parking lot, and restroom facilities and flowering hydrangeas along the trail.

It was built on the former rundown site of the Geumjeong sand site, which was reclaimed land full of dirt used in 2009 to build the nearby tunnel railway network.

In 2019, the area was selected for an environmental culture project by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.

Buk-gu district is also building a Children’s Forest Experience Center which is set to open as early as October this year.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
mist
23 ° C
24.1 °
23 °
88 %
4.1kmh
90 %
Tue
24 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 