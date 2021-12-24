Image: City of Busan
TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Winter-Themed Space Using Natural Materials Built at Haeundae Arboretum

Haps Staff

The Busan Blue City Planting Office has created a winter-themed space using natural objects to provide attractions to visitors to Haeundae Arboretum this winter.

The winter-themed space is located in the withered vine botanical garden in the arboretum and was created by forest commentators and staff of the Blue City Planting Office for Christmas. 

Visitors can experience the Santa Claus and Rudolph photo zone made of rice straw round baling silage and green tape, view gift boxes made of scrap wood, and feel the spirit of Christmas.

Also, if you walk from the winter-themed space to the herbivore zoo, you can see a Christmas hanging tree made of branches, a white-bearded Santa, and three cypress trees that have been transformed into Christmas trees.

Haeundae Arboretum, the largest arboretum in Busan, has attracted 240,000 visitors since its temporary opening in May and is emerging as a new tourist attraction in Busan.

It is being introduced in the arboretum visit section of the December issue of the National Assembly bulletin published by the National Assembly Secretariat, and its recognition is increasing nationwide.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
5 ° C
5 °
1.1 °
60 %
1kmh
80 %
Fri
4 °
Sat
1 °
Sun
-1 °
Mon
3 °
Tue
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 