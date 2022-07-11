Busan Destinations: Yeongdo’s Midsummer Night Bus Tour

Yeongdo-gu is operating a “Signature View of Yeongdo on a Midsummer Night” theme tour in July and August.

The tour takes place on July 22, 23, 29, 30, and August 5 and 6.

It operates from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The course begins at Busan Station and visits Huinnyeoul Culture Village, Jonagi History Museum Cafe, and Yeongdo Tourist Information Center before returning to Busan Station with a guide explaining the local sites, however, it is in Korean.

The tour costs 15,000 won including a cup of tea at the cafe.

Reservations are required and can be made at busanbustour.co.kr