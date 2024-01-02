Image: City of Busan
Busan Destinations: Yongdusan Media Park Opens

By Haps Staff

Yongdusan Media Park has opened in Jung-gu, marking a significant step towards a modern and engaging urban space. Utilizing R&D technology, the park boasts an array of features, including a Media Wall with a large screen, Media Façade with projection mapping, and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) character information service through kiosks.

The Media Façade, positioned near Byeokcheon Falls and Jonggak, along with a traditional wall garden, offers a unique blend of videos showcasing Yongdusan Park’s rich history. From the region’s pottery production legacy to the development of maritime and logistics industries in Busan, these videos create an immersive experience for visitors from 7 in the morning until 10 in the evening.

A colossal 20-meter-wide and 4-meter-long media wall enhances the experience with public promotional videos, realistic clips, and metaverse content.

Visitors can witness mesmerizing scenes like flying in the sky and exploring Yongdusan Mountain. The metaverse content, accessible via the official website, allows users to engage with various historical eras and personalize their experience with items like ‘gems.’

Additionally, the park features kiosk-based AI services with ChatGPT (GPT) integration, offering information through character and voice-based interactions.

From nearby restaurant recommendations to tourist destinations and even personality type tests (MBTI), visitors can access a wealth of information.

For a truly immersive experience, the Yongdusan AR app, available on Google Play, offers augmented reality games exclusive to the park. Combining technology like posture estimation and robot technology, visitors can enjoy small delights such as fortune readings through AI and AR.

