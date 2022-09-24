Busan Destinations: Yongdusan Village to Offer Chills and Experiences This Fall

The Busan Tourism Organization will open the doors of Yongdusan Village on the 30th to revitalize tourism in the Jung-gu area.

Yongdusan Village is a project organized by the Busan Tourism Organization, which offers various things to see and enjoy for tourists who visit Busan at night.

Anyone visiting Yongdusan Park will be able to see it from 6:30 pm.

The main programs of Yongdusan Village include performances, food and experience booths, souvenir shops, flea markets, and a hanbok experience, centered on the main content, the haunted house.

As a special event to mark the opening, there will be a Halloween season horror dance festival and a white Christmas exhibition event ahead of Christmas.

Busan Tourism Organization said, “We hope Yongdusan Village will revitalize the stagnant original downtown tourism market and become a regional festival event that can coexist with local merchants and the tourism industry.”

The opening ceremony of Yongdusan Village scheduled for the 30th will include a street dance performance before the ceremony and a celebratory performance by ‘Yuk Joong-wan Band’ and ‘Lazybone’ from Busan.