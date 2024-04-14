Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Yuchae Flowers in Full Bloom at Daejeo Ecological Park

By Haps Staff

Yuchae flowers are currently in full bloom at the expansive rape flower complex in Daejeo Ecological Park in Gangseo-gu.

Covering an impressive area of 530,000 square meters, this complex boasts the largest single expanse of yuchae flowers in the country.

Traditionally, the Yuchae festival was held here every April, drawing visitors from across Busan but unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions in recent years, the festival had to be canceled or scaled down.

Last year, the flowers faced additional challenges, with poor growth caused by frostbite and bird damage.

Despite concerns over continued poor growth this year, the fields are currently in bloom with vibrant yellow blooms and are still open to the public.

