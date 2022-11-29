Busan Destintions: Saha-gu’s Light Streets

Saha-gu has created beautiful light streets at four major traffic islands, including Goejeong Hwa Tree Spring Park, under the theme of ‘Saha, Embracing the Light of Hope’ this year.

The operating period is from the 1st of December to February 15th of next year, and you can enjoy the light street with themes every day from 18:00 to 24:00.

It will be held at a total of five locations, including Goejeong Hwanamu Samteo Park, Eulsukdo Elementary School in Eulsukdo Elementary School, Cheon-dong National Sports Center, the traffic island in front of Shinpyeong Gangdong Hospital, and the traffic island in front of the intersection of the Royal Duke Apartment in Jangrim-dong.

Among them, you can enjoy the Christmas atmosphere by the installed Christmas trees in Gamcheon and Jangrim.

From December 1st to 3rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., various performances and events such as busking and a free photo printing service are scheduled at Hwahwanamu Spring Site Park.