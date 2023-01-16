Busan News

Busan Development Institute Proposes Use of Flying Taxis in Busan

The Busan Development Institute has proposed the use of urban air mobility, commonly known as flying taxis, to overcome transport issues and develop new tourism content.

The first stage of the proposal includes a coastal route connecting Gimhae Airport, Dadaepo, Taejongdae, Busan Station, the International Passenger Terminal, and Centum City.

The institute also suggested developing an interregional tourism route as a long-term project, connecting with major attractions of Geoje and Tongyeong in Gyeongnam in addition to Ulsan.

Urban air mobility allows fast travel for short distances in the city center using electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, often known as air taxis.

 

