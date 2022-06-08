Busan Downtown Alley Festival Will be Held on the 11th and 12th

The 7th Busan Downtown Alley Festival in the four original districts of Jung-gu, Seo-gu, Dong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu for two days on June 11 and 12.

Marking its 7th anniversary this year, it is a festival jointly promoted by Busan City, Jung-gu, Seo-gu, Dong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu, and is an event where you can experience various attractions and tourist spots in the original downtown while walking.

In this year’s event, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme of the festival is “Walk Together” and various walking programs were prepared in order to actively draw out tourism resources in the original downtown and revitalize the economy through the influx of tourists, so that participants can fully recover their daily life.

In particular, each district offers walking courses, food, performances, and various healing programs that take advantage of local characteristics, so that participants can enjoy various festivals.

In Jung-gu, the stamp tour will be held in two parts from 12:30 to 4:30 on the 11th. This is a walking course that starts from Yurari Square and arrives at Yongdusan Park through BIFF Square and the 40 steps.

In addition, a lecture by columnist Sang-Hyun Park (Original City Center and Food) and a performance by the local band ‘Kirin’ will be held together.

In Seo-gut, a ‘mind care walking event’ is held for people who are tired in body and mind due to the prolonged COVID-19. From 6 pm to 9 pm on the 11th and 12th, from the entrance of Amnam Park to the Healing Plaza, people ca walk along the Songdo Coastal Road listening to upbeat pop music.

In addition, sunset yoga with professional instructors and mindfulness lectures by psychological experts will be held at Songdo Beach.

Dong-gu plays a mission game called “Outdoor Room Escape”. On the 11th and 12th, it departs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by time, and is based on a mission (photo zone photo shoot, quizzes, opening safes) while moving on to the next course after using clues to solve little problems.

This course departs from Busan Station, passes through Changbi Busan (formerly Baekje Hospital), the monorail boarding point, and the Iba-gu workshop, and arrives at the rooftop of the Mentaiko Brand Research Center. When the mission is completed, a souvenir is presented.

Lastly, Yeongdo-do prepared an audio docent tour based on the legend of the Yeongdo grandmother who protects the people of Yeongdo. From 1 pm to 5 pm on the 11th and 12th, respectively, you can walk along the path that remembers the disappearing industries of Yeongdo, such as the Kankanji Village and the Tanaka Shipyard, and you can listen to the audio of famous voice actors in each major place.

In addition, the fun of performing missions for each base, such as solving interesting quizzes through the Kakao Talk open chat room, is expected.

Participants who have completed the programs prepared by all districts will receive a gift bag and coupons that can only be used at local cafes to revitalize each local commercial area.

All programs can also be submitted on-site, and for more information, check the website of the Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee.