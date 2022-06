Busan Drag Prom is hosting its first event since 2019 Saturday night at Tight Hall Busan under the theme “Icons and Idols”.

The event begins at 10 p.m. and admission to the event is 10,000 won.

This year’s prom is a bit smaller than before, with only 50 pre-book tickets available. For more information: @drag_prom_pusan (Instagram)