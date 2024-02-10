Image: Dream Theatre
Busan Dream Theatre Unveils Exciting 2024 Musical Lineup

Busan Dream Theatre, a dedicated musical venue, has revealed its impressive lineup for 2024, featuring a mix of premieres and world-renowned hit productions.

The million-selling musical ‘Rebecca,’ with over 1 million cumulative domestic attendees, will stage its 10th-anniversary encore from March 2 to 10. Now in its 7th season, the performance promises popular and fresh casts, delivering a visually stunning production set in the grand Manderly Mansion with a rotating balcony.

In April and October, Busan audiences can enjoy the return of ‘School of Rock’ and ‘Hadestown,’ respectively.

The ‘School of Rock’ world tour, a masterpiece by Andrew Lloyd Webber, embarks on its first visit to Korea in five years, offering a vibrant and energetic stage with actors playing instruments themselves.

‘Hadestown,’ winner of numerous Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Album, follows its Seoul run and is set to wow Busan audiences in October.

‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ having premiered in Washington, D.C. in 2015, makes its Asian debut after successful runs on Broadway and the West End.

After a Seoul performance in March, Busan can catch this acclaimed musical in July. With 26 wins out of 48 nominations at prestigious award ceremonies, including six Tony Awards, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ boasts music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for ‘La La Land’ and ‘The Greatest Showman.’

Adding to the excitement, Busan Dream Theater has scheduled ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ a new work by choreographer Matthew Bourne, and ‘2024 Theater Lee Moon-se,’ a concert by Lee Moon-se, in May.

Dream Theater, which opened in April 2019, garnered attention last year by staging three of the Big Four musicals — ‘Cats,’ ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ and ‘Les Miserables’ — ahead of Seoul.

