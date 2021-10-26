Image: City of Busan
Dine & Drink

Busan E-cup Project Gets Underway

BeFM News

The Busan E-cup pilot project began on the 26th to reduce the use of disposable cups.

The Busan E-cup is a reusable cup made of recyclable materials that can be collected and washed by a professional company before they are reused.

Users can scan the QR code with the dedicated application at the affiliated cafe, receive a drink in the Busan E-cup, drink from it, and return it to the collection box located at the Busan City Hall or the affiliated cafe.

The deposit of 2,000 won is returned to the user when returning the product after scanning the QR code.

