A report from Busan Center for Labor Rights showed that the average employment and wage rates in Busan are the lowest among eight metropolitan cities in the nation.

The employment rate was 55.6%, the lowest among the eight metropolitan cities, while the unemployment rate was 4.2%, the second-highest after Seoul, Incheon, and Daejeon.

The average monthly wage for wage workers in Busan was 2.5 million won, the lowest among the eight metropolitan cities.