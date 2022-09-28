Image: Busan Ilbo
Busan Enacts Measures to Prepare for Subway Strike on Friday

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Government has come up with measures to prepare for a planned strike on the 30th by unionized subway workers in Busan.

On metro lines 1, 2, and 3, the city and the Busan Transportation Corporation will deploy replacement personnel to maintain normal operations during commuting hours and reduce operation by 50 percent during other times.

Line 4, run by unmanned trains, will maintain a hundred percent of its operation times.
From the day of the strike, the city will lift the taxi rotation and the alternate-day driving system while securing alternative transportation means such as more city and village buses, to minimize inconvenience while using public transportation.

 

