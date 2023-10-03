Busan Establishes and Operates the Nation’s First BRT Stop Smart Bus Information Guide

The city of Busan is taking significant steps to enhance the public transport experience with the deployment of a smart Bus information system at 4 key BRT stations, serving as passenger waiting facilities for approximately 20 locations citywide.

The “smart Bus information guide” is being introduced in the form of LED displays on the walls of BRT station waiting areas.

This innovative system will efficiently convey crucial information to passengers, including ultra-precise bus location details, bus routes, and estimated arrival times.

The initial installation has been completed at Haeundae Station, with plans to extend this service to Jagalchi Station, Busan Station, and Busan City Hall Station, among others, throughout the coming months.

This initiative aims to elevate the convenience of public transport, create a pleasant and clean station environment, and ultimately boost citizen satisfaction by improving station operational efficiency.

The key advantage of the smart Bus information guide lies in its ability to swiftly and accurately update displayed information, surpassing traditional paper-based methods.

This approach promises to enhance the management and overall ambiance of bus stop waiting facilities.