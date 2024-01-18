Busan News

Busan Exceeds Annual Target of Foreign Tourists

By Haps Staff

As of November last year, Busan welcomed over 1.5 million foreign tourists, exceeding the annual target.

The Busan Tourism Organization reported that in November 2023, 190,242 foreign tourists visited, marking a 165.9% increase from the previous year and a recovery of 89.47% compared to November 2019.

The cumulative foreign tourist count reached 1,674,013 by November, surpassing the 1.5 million target set by Busan City and the Busan Tourism Organization in just 11 months.

While December figures are yet to be announced, the total foreign tourist number for 2023 is estimated to surpass 1.8 million.

However, this is still around 67.33% of the pre-COVID-19 level.

The largest contributor was Japan, constituting 19.1% of visitors, followed by Taiwan, the USA, China, and the Philippines.

With the recovery, Busan’s share of all foreign tourists in Korea increased to 16.75%, up 1.52 percentage points from the previous year.

The Busan Tourism Organization plans to focus on attracting Chinese tourists in the coming year, anticipating the total foreign tourist count to exceed 2.1 million.

