Busan Expands “Let’s Play with English” Program after Successful Pilot

By Haps Staff

The “Let’s Play with English” initiative, part of Busan’s children’s English education strategy, aims to familiarize kids aged three to elementary school with English through playful interactions with native speakers.

Following a highly satisfactory pilot project last year, boasting a 96.8% parent satisfaction rate and a 98.6% willingness to re-engage, the city plans to scale up the program.

This year, the program will expand to 33 locations across Busan and introduce improvements such as separate classes for preschoolers and elementary students, incorporating storytelling and maker sessions alongside phonics lessons to enhance engagement.

The first classes will begin at Mangmi and Minrak Little Libraries in Suyeong-gu today and participation is free, with details being avaiable on the city’s website.

Plans include extending the program to more facilities and age groups in the latter half of the year.

