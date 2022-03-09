Lifestyle

Busan Expands Operation of ‘2022 Ocean Healing Program’

Haps Staff

Busan will expand and operate the 2022 Ocean Healing Program, Busan’s representative marine tourism content, starting with the Suyeong River.

This year, in order to expand the base of marine healing tourism, Singing Ball meditation and yoga programs were added to the marine healing program in addition to the existing Nordic walking and sunset pilates. 

The newly added ‘Singing Ball Meditation’ program uses sound and vibration to relieve tension in the body and is effective in relieving stress, relieving insomnia, and reducing pain.

Anyone, regardless of age or gender, can participate and can apply through the Recruitment/Participation section of the Busan City website or the program reservation website Busan Marine Healing (Korean).

All participants will be provided with a photo, and if they submit a review on SNS every month, a prize will be provided through a lottery.

The city plans to operate various programs linked to marine healing tourism and develop tourism products to revitalize wellness tourism and night tourism, which are new tourism trends.

Seven Beaches in Busan Marine tourism products, spring and autumn night LED kayak experiences, and experience programs for infants and young people are offered throughout the four seasons to provide specialized programs for each target, including leisure sports and tourism, as well as healing and health promotion. 

“Last year, there were a few people from other regions other than Busan who participated in the marine healing program, so it had a great effect in promoting Busan tourism. We will make an active effort to promote Busan by developing and operating a variety of differentiated marine tourism contents,” Jo Yu-jang, director of the Busan Tourism MICE Industry Bureau said.

Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

