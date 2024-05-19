Better Living

Busan Expands Support for Foreign Residents with Expanded Global Brokerage Network

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is taking a strong stance against rental scams targeting foreign residents and students by expanding its “Global Brokerage Office” system.

This program plays a vital role in connecting foreigners with certified real estate agents who speak their language fluently.

The expansion aims to combat the rise in rental fraud and strengthen housing rights protection for Busan’s foreign population.

The COVID-19 pandemic had previously caused a hiatus in selecting new Global Brokerage Offices since 2019.

The Global Brokerage Office is a real estate agency designated by the city of Busan to provide two key services including stable housing rights protection for foreigners residing in Busan and customized real estate services during property transactions.

Through a rigorous selection process involving knowledge and language proficiency tests, Busan City identified 34 new Global Brokerage Offices.

These include agents fluent in English (16), Japanese (14), and Chinese (4). This expansion significantly increases the total number of Global Brokerage agents in Busan to 74, offering substantial support for foreign residents.

Im Won-seop, Director of the Busan City Urban Planning Department, expressed his hope that the program will not only “help foreigners live comfortably in Busan” but also restore trust in the city’s real estate industry, which has been impacted by recent lease scams.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Citizens Park to Allow Shade Tents, Opens New Outdoor Library

Busan Launches ‘2024 First-Half Marine Leisure Sports Program

ECOVACS ROBOTICS Teams Up with New Brand Ambassador, South Korean Superstar Jun Ji-hyun

Exploring Busan’s Charms With The YOLO Galmaetgil Walking Event

Tips for Overcoming Substance Use Disorder and Transforming Your Life

Seo-gu Adding More Barefoot Walking Paths

The Latest

Busan Hosts 52nd Traditional Coming of Age Ceremony Today

Sacheon Unveils Double-Decker Buses

Korea-China-Japan Children’s Art Fair

What’s On in Busan: May 20 – May 26

제52회 성년의 날 기념 「전통 성년례」 개최

Light Up Your Summer With Starbucks June Promotion

Busan
clear sky
18.7 ° C
18.7 °
18.7 °
68 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Sun
19 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 