Busan Expands Support for Foreign Residents with Expanded Global Brokerage Network

The city of Busan is taking a strong stance against rental scams targeting foreign residents and students by expanding its “Global Brokerage Office” system.

This program plays a vital role in connecting foreigners with certified real estate agents who speak their language fluently.

The expansion aims to combat the rise in rental fraud and strengthen housing rights protection for Busan’s foreign population.

The COVID-19 pandemic had previously caused a hiatus in selecting new Global Brokerage Offices since 2019.

The Global Brokerage Office is a real estate agency designated by the city of Busan to provide two key services including stable housing rights protection for foreigners residing in Busan and customized real estate services during property transactions.

Through a rigorous selection process involving knowledge and language proficiency tests, Busan City identified 34 new Global Brokerage Offices.

These include agents fluent in English (16), Japanese (14), and Chinese (4). This expansion significantly increases the total number of Global Brokerage agents in Busan to 74, offering substantial support for foreign residents.

Im Won-seop, Director of the Busan City Urban Planning Department, expressed his hope that the program will not only “help foreigners live comfortably in Busan” but also restore trust in the city’s real estate industry, which has been impacted by recent lease scams.