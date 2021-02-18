EntertainmentMovies & TV

Busan Expat Short Film Showcase at HQ This Sunday

Haps Staff

Two locally produced short films will be screened at HQ Bar in Gwangalli this Sunday.
The films include:
“Mare” directed by Mike Ventola
Synopsis: After drifting off to sleep one night, a man is plagued by sleep paralysis. But will he be ready for what awaits him when he finally awakes? (12 minutes)
“The Hard Parts” directed by Tim Paugh)
Synopsis: A feud develops when a wannabe writer asks his illustrator friend to collaborate on a children’s book. With dialogue-based entirely on a real text message conversation, The Hard Parts aims for a mix of horror and comedy reminiscent of Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories. (24 minutes)
The movies get started at 7 p.m. with short introductions from the directors and entrance is free.
blank
