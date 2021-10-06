Busan Expecting to Hold the Fireworks Festival at the End of the Year

The city of Busan is expecting to hold the annual Fireworks Festival this year towards the end of the year after the government’s declaration of “with Corona”, or a step-by-step recovery to daily life it announced.

The city has run the festival since 2004 but last year was canceled and this year postponed due to COVID-19.

City officials are hoping to start planning the event after the government’s expected announcement of “with Corona” in late October or early November.

Whether the event will be held face-to-face or online has not been determined and will depend on the coronavirus situation.

A possibility that may happen would be a similar situation to this past weekend’s International Rock Festival which only allowed 450 guests onsite while the event was streamed live online.

That would mean a likely lottery system in which only a certain amount of people could attend live at the beach and vaccination incentives could be implemented depending on government policy.

Concerns of whether social distancing measures could be enforced even if entrance on the sand was controlled are inevitable as local businesses with views would demand high prices for their seats and the floating population around Gwangan streets would also likely be high.

Other areas, including Marine City and Nam-gu are also hotspots to watch the fireworks where crowd control would likely be impossible.

There is no specific date named yet for the event, however, it is predicted that it may happen either after December, or possibly on December 31 to coincide with the New Year’s Eve Bell Ringing event.