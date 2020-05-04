NewsBusan News

Busan Experienced its Fifth Coldest April Since 1973

Haps Staff

The Busan Meteorological Administration announced that the average temperature in the city was 11.8’C, the fifth-lowest on record since 1973.

The average temperature in April in Busan is 13’C.

The low temperatures are in stark contrast to the warm January to March period experienced this year, which was the warmest on record.

Frequent cold and dry air from following a strong northwest wind from Lake Baikal affected the east-west wind flow bringing colder winds and lower temps.

Busan experienced only two days of rain, bringing 64.5mm of precipitation which is less than the 114.9mm which is the average.

The city also experienced no yellow dust days in April.

 

Travel

