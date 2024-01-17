Busan News

Busan Experienced its Hottest Year on Record in 2023

By Haps Staff

Busan experienced its hottest year on record last year according to the Busan Meteorological Administration.

The city recorded an average temperature of 16.0’C, surpassing the previous highest average temperature in 2022.

This historic high extended to Bu-Uul-Gyeong, with a regional average of 14.8’C, marking a significant increase from the prior record in 2021.

The global trend of rising temperatures was also evident locally, with March and September temperatures in Bu-Ul-Gyeong exceeding norms.

Unusual weather patterns, driven by anticyclonic flows, led to frequent warm southerly winds, contributing to elevated temperatures throughout the year according to the BMA.

2023 also witnessed substantial temperature fluctuations and heavy rainfall, with several months experiencing above-average precipitation.

Six out of 12 months had more rainfall than normal, especially in January, May, and December with also about 3.5 times more rain than the average in December.

Last year was the third rainiest in history, following 1999 and 1985.

