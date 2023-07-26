Busan Experienced Its Third Heaviest Rainy Season This Summer

Busan experienced heavy rainfall during this year’s rainy season, with precipitation reaching the third-highest level in recorded history as this year’s monsoon season has officially come to an end.

The Busan Meteorological Administration reported that the cumulative amount of rainfall from the 25th of last month to the 24th of this month was 798.7 mm, making it the third-highest observed since 1973.

This rainfall was the highest recorded nationwide during the same period, with the national average cumulative precipitation reaching 641.4 mm, an all-time high.

This year’s national average cumulative precipitation for the entire rainy season ranks third in history.

The year with the highest national average rainfall during the monsoon season was 2006 when 704 millimeters of precipitation fell.

At that time, the rainy season began on June 21 and ended on July 29 in the central and southern regions.

The second place in terms of precipitation during the rainy season was in 2020, which was the longest rainy season ever, 54 days, in the central region, with a national average cumulative precipitation of 701.4 mm.

The year with the most precipitation during the monsoon season in Busan was 2009 when 1044.1 mm of precipitation fell while 956.7 mm fell in 2020.

The rainy season lasted for 20.5 days.