Busan Extends “Big up!” Exhibition to Maximize City Brand Promotion

The city of Busan’s brand promotion pop-up exhibition, Big up!, originally scheduled to run from July 28 to August 27, has been extended until September 8.

The exhibition, hosted at Atelier Choo Choo Pok Pok (formerly Haeundae Station), is divided into four themes, each representing a different aspect of Busan.

It showcases works by renowned illustrator Hong Won-pyo, light sculptures, selfie zones, city brand merchandise, and interactive entertainment.

In response to the exhibit’s popularity, the city has decided to extend its run, allowing foreign visitors and women aged 20 or older to enter for 5,000 won.

The extension also includes a Citizen Participation event on August 26, featuring a pop-up preview event in the front yard of the showroom.

Attendees can play roulette to win Busan City brand merchandise and ice cream.