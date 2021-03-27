Image: Omni Matryx/Pixabay
NewsBusan News

Busan Extends Current Social Distance Level For Two More Weeks

BeFM News

The city of Busan will extend the current social distancing level 1.5 for two more weeks starting March 29.

The city said this is the result of continuous infections from businesses and medical facilities, among others. It will also supplement some of the previous quarantine measures.

Masks must be worn at all times in indoor multi-use facilities and workplaces or businesses.

All multi-use facilities must keep a list of visitors and post the maximum number of occupancy at the entrance of such facilities.

The ban on eating food will be applied to all facilities besides restaurants, cafes, and F&B facilities.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Citizens Encouraged to Participate in Earth Hour 2021 Event Tonight

Haps Staff -
Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
Read more
Busan News

Parcel Delivery Theft on The Rise

Haps Staff -
As the number of online shopping deliveries has exploded in Korea due to fears of shopping outside during the coronavirus pandemic, an increase in parcel thefts is also on the rise.
Read more
Busan News

Daegu Murder Suspect Caught by Police in Busan

Haps Staff -
After a nationwide manhunt, a man wanted in connection for murder in Daegu was arrested in Busan on the 23rd.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Vaccinate 825,000 Citizens Against COVID-19 in Q2

BeFM News -
The city government of Busan will vaccinate 825,000 citizens against COVID-19 during the second quarter starting from April. 
Read more
Busan News

Taxi Passenger Jumps Out of Car, Then Off the Gwangan Bridge

Haps Staff -
A passenger who jumped out of a moving taxi, then off the Gwangan Bridge was rescued safely
Read more
Busan News

Youth Do Dream Center Selected For The ‘2021 Youth Center Operation Project’

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said that the Youth Do Dream Center, which is operated as a complex communication space that provides a variety of services including youth job counseling, has been selected for the '2021 Youth Center Operation Project' by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
82 %
5.7kmh
40 %
Sun
17 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 