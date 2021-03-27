Busan Extends Current Social Distance Level For Two More Weeks

The city of Busan will extend the current social distancing level 1.5 for two more weeks starting March 29.

The city said this is the result of continuous infections from businesses and medical facilities, among others. It will also supplement some of the previous quarantine measures.

Masks must be worn at all times in indoor multi-use facilities and workplaces or businesses.

All multi-use facilities must keep a list of visitors and post the maximum number of occupancy at the entrance of such facilities.

The ban on eating food will be applied to all facilities besides restaurants, cafes, and F&B facilities.