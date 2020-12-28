Busan Extends Current Social Distancing Levels Until January 3

The city of Busan has extended the current social distancing level 2.5 to the 3rd of January.

The city’s social distancing scheme was originally due to end on the 28th.

The city diagnosed that the current trend of new infections is at a level that can be responded to with the current medical resources.

After diagnosing the social distancing measures in effect, such as restricting meetings and trips through special quarantine measures during the year-end and New Year, the city plans to adjust accordingly on the outlook of the social distancing scheme after a thorough comprehensive review.

The city announced that some of the quarantine regulations for fast-food restaurants will be strengthened for the extended period.

When ordering drinks or desserts at a fast-food restaurant including brunch and bakery cafes, only packaging and delivery will be allowed.