Busan Extends Current Social Distancing Measures Until the 17th

The city of Busan decided to extend the current level 3 social distancing regulations, set until the 3rd of this month, for another two weeks until the 17th.

The city held a briefing Friday afternoon and announced that while Busan has stabilized in new infections compared to other regions, the situation is grave as nationwide, the total is averaging at more than 2,000 cases per day.

Vaccine incentives will be expanded during this period.

With only fully vaccinated people added to the previous limit, wedding ceremonies may have up to 99 attendees and ceremonies that do not provide meals can have up to 199 attendees.

In addition, those who have completed their vaccination will be excluded from restrictions on the number of users at indoor and outdoor multi-use facilities.

The rule for private gatherings will remain the same, allowing up to eight people, including four who have not been fully vaccinated.