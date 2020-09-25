Busan Extends Level 2 Distancing Until October 11th

The city of Busan will extend level two social distancing for two more weeks until midnight on the 11th of October.

It decided to impose the extension due to the possible movements of millions of people during the Chuseok holiday.

As the government has also designated the Chuseok holiday as a special quarantine period and announced measures to strengthen distance, according to the government policy, gatherings and events with 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors or more are prohibited.

However, indoor national and public facilities and public sports facilities with stable quarantine management during the holiday season are allowed to operate. The number of users should be limited to half the normal level, and users should thoroughly observe the quarantine rules such as wearing a mask.

Five high-risk businesses, including clubs, room salons, danlanjujums, colatechs and hunting pocha must be closed from September 28 through October 4.

Enhanced Distancing Rules (Level 2) in the Busan Area

Period: Through Sunday, October 11, 2020

Assemblies/Gatherings/Events: Ban on assemblies/gatherings/events of 50 or more indoors and 100 or more outdoors

Administrative order banning small and medium-sized gatherings of an unspecified number of people for investment briefings and unregistered door-to-door sales companies and multi-level marketing companies related business information sessions (Sep. 4 ~ until further notice)

Notice: Administrative Order Banning Gatherings

The City of Busan has issued an administrative order banning gatherings at door-to-door sales and multi-marketing companies in all business sectors that begins on September 24, 2020 at 00:00.

Educational meetings, promotions, seminars and all other activities of door-to-door sales businesses, regardless of their formal titles, will be prohibited under the order which applies to any business gatherings at unlicensed rental locations and sellers operating in Busan but registered in other regions.

However, the city will allow gatherings of less than 20 people indoors or 50 people outdoors that follow the key quarantine rules at registered establishments.

Sporting Events: Switch to non-spectator games

Publicly Used Facilities

Public

○ Operations suspended at indoor national/public facilities

Private

○ 12 High-risk Facilities

Administrative order limiting gatherings

High-risk facilities are required to comply with the strict quarantine rules.

Administrative order banning gatherings until October 4

Five high-risk businesses, including clubs, room salons, danlanjujums, colatechs and hunting pocha must be closed from September 28 through October 4.

Administrative order limiting gatherings: Some of the high-risk *publicly used facilities (12 types), including wedding halls and movie theaters, are required to comply with infection prevention and control measures.

*Hagwons, arcades, general restaurants bigger than specified criteria (e.g. 150㎡ or bigger), water parks, religious facilities, indoor wedding halls, concert halls, movie theaters, bathhouses/saunas, indoor sports facilities, multi-rooms/DVD rooms, funeral halls

**Local governments may add additional facility types.

▴ Social welfare facilities are recommended to close down.

1,781 daycare centers in Busan are ordered to close.

*Maintain essential services, such as emergency childcare services.

Schools

Schools are to remain online until further notice.

Religious facilities

All churches in Busan are permitted to provide only non-face-to-face services (in case it is difficult to provide online services, a limit of 50 people per regular worship service is permitted) and all religious facilities are prohibited to hold any kind of face-to-face meetings and events, as well as group meals.

If churches choose to have regular worship service, please wear masks at all times, keep a distance of 2 meters, replace singing instruments and keep an entry log of all visitors.

Institutions/Businesses

Public

○ Limit the number of employees at the workplace by adopting flexible work schedules and working from home. (Keep two-thirds of the total number of employees at the workplace at the same time.)

Private

○ The recommendation is to limit the number of employees at the workplace to the same level as public institutions.

Beaches

Beaches are open to the public but masks are mandatory.

Public Guidance for Level 2 Social Distancing

➀ Do not go to work if feeling sick – Call KDCA call center by dialing 1339 or contact a local public health center or screening clinic ➁ Postpone or cancel non-essential outings, social gatherings, events, or travel – Essential travel includes receiving medical care, buying necessities, or going to work – At restaurants or cafes, order takeout rather than dining in – Home training is recommended in place of going to gyms – For social activities, utilize PCs or smartphones to conduct online meetings – Use online shopping rather than physical stores ➂ If going out, wear a mask and follow the infection prevention guidelines – Do not visit crowded, confined, and close-contact places with poor ventilation – Wear a mask indoors as well as outdoors whenever 2m distancing can’t be maintained – Maintain physical distance from other people (2m recommended, 1m minimum) – No droplet-producing activities, such as shouting, singing out loud, or chanting – No physical contact with others, such as handshakes or hugs

