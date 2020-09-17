NewsBusan News

Busan Extends Level 2 Distancing Until September 27th

BeFM News

The city of Busan will extend level two social distancing for another week until midnight on the 27th.

It will also suspend operations of the gravesite facilities at Yeongrak Park and Memorial Park during the Chuseok holiday.

However, the ban on gatherings at large hagwons with more than 300 students relaxed to a restriction on gatherings from 3 p.m. today.

Kim Jong-kyung, head of the city’s civil safety office, announced these measures in a briefing today and explained that although the infection rate has become somewhat stable, the city decided on these measures based on the facts that holidays in May and August impacted the spread of the virus and the Chuseok holiday involves a nationwide mass migration.

Enhanced Distancing Rules (Level 2) in the Busan Area

Period: Through Sunday, September 27, 2020

Assemblies/Gatherings/Events: Ban on assemblies/gatherings/events of 50 or more indoors and 100 or more outdoors

Sporting Events: Switch to non-spectator games

Publicly Used Facilities

Public

— Operations suspended at indoor national/public facilities

Schools

— (Aug. 24 ~ Sep. 24) The number of students in attendance should be lowered to one-third of the overall student population.

— For high schools, it is set at two-thirds of the overall student population.

Religious facilities

All churches in Busan are permitted to provide only non-face-to-face services over 50 people and all religious facilities are prohibited to hold any kind of face-to-face meetings and events, as well as group meals.

Institutions/Businesses

Public

— Limit the number of employees at the workplace by adopting flexible work schedules and working from home. (Keep two-thirds of the total number of employees at the workplace at the same time.)

Private

— The recommendation is to limit the number of employees at the workplace to the same level as public institutions.

Public Guidance for Level 2 Social Distancing

Do not go to work if feeling sick

— Call KCDC call center by dialing 1339 or contact a local public health center or screening clinic

Postpone or cancel non-essential outings, social gatherings, events, or travel

– Essential travel includes receiving medical care, buying necessities, or going to work

– At restaurants or cafes, order takeout rather than dining in

– Home training is recommended in place of going to gyms

– For social activities, utilize PCs or smartphones to conduct online meetings

– Use online shopping rather than physical stores

If going out, wear a mask and follow the infection prevention guidelines

– Do not visit crowded, confined, and close-contact places with poor ventilation

– Wear a mask indoors as well as outdoors whenever 2m distancing can’t be maintained

– Maintain physical distance from other people (2m recommended, 1m minimum)

– No droplet-producing activities, such as shouting, singing out loud or chanting

– No physical contact with others, such as handshakes or hugs

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

10 Illegal Accommodation Facilities Found During Summer Season Crackdown

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said it found 10 accommodation facilities doing business without operating rights during the summer vacation season.
Read more
Busan News

Police Investigation Deepens as Haeundae Car Crash Driver Was Said to be Driving More Than 140km/hr

Haps Staff -
Police found that a 7-car collision in front of the Emart in Haeundae Jung-dong Monday afternoon was caused by a driver speeding over 140km/hr in his Porsche.
Read more
Busan News

More Eco-Friendly Buses to Run on Busan’s Streets

Haps Staff -
Five hydrogen-electric buses are currently operating in Busan, with 15 more set to operate by this November.
Read more
Busan News

One Injured in Elevator Crash at 63-Floor BIFC

Haps Staff -
One man was injured at the 63-floor BIFC Building when the elevator suddenly dropped from the 36th floor to the 20th.
Read more
Busan News

Concern Over Taking Taxis Rises After Three Drivers Test Positive For Coronavirus in Busan

Haps Staff -
Concern among citizens is rising after three local taxi drivers tested positive for coronavirus last week.
Read more
Busan News

Three of Four Missing Vietnamese Sailors Captured After Missing For Two Months

BeFM News -
Three of the four Vietnamese sailors who were supposed to be in quarantine at Busan's Gamcheon Port were captured after two months of searching for the missing sailors.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Local Franchisee Denies Popeye’s is Leaving Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Rumors of Popeye's leaving Korea has been denied by the company's local franchisee TS Corporation.
Read more

Charity Cornhole Tourney for Namgwang Orphanage and American Voter Registration

Events Haps Staff -
This Saturday, HQ Bar in Gwangalli is throwing a special Charity Cornhole Tournament at and will have representatives from Democrats Abroad at the bar to help Americans (of all political stripes) get registered to vote in the upcoming election.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Haeundae Market

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
To get a taste of the local scene, be sure to check out Haeundae Market.
Read more

Busan Extends Level 2 Distancing Until September 27th

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan will extend level two social distancing for another week until midnight on the 27th.
Read more

부산시 2021년 생활임금 시급, 10,341원으로 결정

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 2021년 생활임금을 시급 10,341원으로 확정했다. 올해 생활임금 10,186원에서 내년도 최저임금 상승률과 동일한 1.5%(155원) 상승한 금액이다.
Read more
Busan
moderate rain
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
88 %
2.6kmh
90 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
23 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
22 °

Dine & Drink

Local Franchisee Denies Popeye’s is Leaving Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Rumors of Popeye's leaving Korea has been denied by the company's local franchisee TS Corporation.
Read more

Shuttle Expands Delivery Service Into Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it will begin delivery service in the greater Seomeyon Station area.
Read more

Luxury Hotels In Busan Offering More Drive-Thru Dining Options

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Luxury hotels in Busan continue to offer "untact" meal options as coronavirus continues to hit the local tourism industry hard.
Read more

“Miner’s Song”, Namhae’s German Village Craft Beer Wins Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Miner's Song, or Gwangbu Eui Norae in Korean, has won the Grand Prize at the 23rd annual Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest held at the Changwon Convention Center yesterday
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea