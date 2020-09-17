Busan Extends Level 2 Distancing Until September 27th

The city of Busan will extend level two social distancing for another week until midnight on the 27th.

It will also suspend operations of the gravesite facilities at Yeongrak Park and Memorial Park during the Chuseok holiday.

However, the ban on gatherings at large hagwons with more than 300 students relaxed to a restriction on gatherings from 3 p.m. today.

Kim Jong-kyung, head of the city’s civil safety office, announced these measures in a briefing today and explained that although the infection rate has become somewhat stable, the city decided on these measures based on the facts that holidays in May and August impacted the spread of the virus and the Chuseok holiday involves a nationwide mass migration.

Enhanced Distancing Rules (Level 2) in the Busan Area

Period: Through Sunday, September 27, 2020

Assemblies/Gatherings/Events: Ban on assemblies/gatherings/events of 50 or more indoors and 100 or more outdoors

Sporting Events: Switch to non-spectator games

Publicly Used Facilities

Public

— Operations suspended at indoor national/public facilities

Schools

— (Aug. 24 ~ Sep. 24) The number of students in attendance should be lowered to one-third of the overall student population.

— For high schools, it is set at two-thirds of the overall student population.

Religious facilities

All churches in Busan are permitted to provide only non-face-to-face services over 50 people and all religious facilities are prohibited to hold any kind of face-to-face meetings and events, as well as group meals.

Institutions/Businesses

Public

— Limit the number of employees at the workplace by adopting flexible work schedules and working from home. (Keep two-thirds of the total number of employees at the workplace at the same time.)

Private

— The recommendation is to limit the number of employees at the workplace to the same level as public institutions.

Public Guidance for Level 2 Social Distancing

Do not go to work if feeling sick

— Call KCDC call center by dialing 1339 or contact a local public health center or screening clinic

Postpone or cancel non-essential outings, social gatherings, events, or travel

– Essential travel includes receiving medical care, buying necessities, or going to work

– At restaurants or cafes, order takeout rather than dining in

– Home training is recommended in place of going to gyms

– For social activities, utilize PCs or smartphones to conduct online meetings

– Use online shopping rather than physical stores

If going out, wear a mask and follow the infection prevention guidelines

– Do not visit crowded, confined, and close-contact places with poor ventilation

– Wear a mask indoors as well as outdoors whenever 2m distancing can’t be maintained

– Maintain physical distance from other people (2m recommended, 1m minimum)

– No droplet-producing activities, such as shouting, singing out loud or chanting

– No physical contact with others, such as handshakes or hugs