NewsBusan News

Busan Extends Level 2 Social Distancing Until September 20th

BeFM News

The city of Busan is extending level two social distancing for another two weeks until the 20th.

Acting Mayor Byeon Seong-wan made an announcement at a briefing Friday afternoon and decided to provide 1 million won to about 6600 places categorized under 12 types of high-risk facilities and 500,000 won to 816 public bath facilities.

The city also issued an administrative order that prohibits gatherings of an unspecified number of people for investment briefings and related gatherings, following a large number of cases traced to such meetings at officetel apartments.

If violations to this measure are found, the city plans to report them to the prosecution and file indemnity claims on treatment and testing expenses.

To increase voluntary reporting, it has also significantly increased rewards for resident reports from 100,000 won to 1 million won.

Enhanced Distancing Rules (Level 2) in the Busan Area

Period: Monday, August 31 ~ Sunday, September 20, 2020

Assemblies/Gatherings/Events: Ban on assemblies/gatherings/events of 50 or more indoors and 100 or more outdoors

Sporting Events: Switch to non-spectator games

Publicly Used Facilities

Public

— Operations suspended at indoor national/public facilities

Private

— Operations suspended at *12 types of high-risk facilities (excluding distribution and logistics centers) *Bars including night clubs and room salons, colatech (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pocha, singing rooms, indoor standing performance halls, indoor gyms for intense group exercise (GX), direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers, large-scale (300 or more people) hagwons (private educational institutes), buffet restaurants and PC cafes.

Local governments may add additional facility types.

— Some of the high-risk *publicly used facilities (11 types), including wedding halls and movie theaters, are required to comply with infection prevention and control measures (ban on gatherings).

— Hagwons, arcades, general restaurants bigger than specified criteria (e.g. 150㎡ or bigger), water parks, religious facilities, indoor wedding halls, concert halls, movie theaters, indoor sports facilities, multi-rooms/DVD rooms, funeral halls

Administrative order banning gatherings at bathhouses and saunas (Aug. 29 ~ Sep. 6)

— Local governments may add additional facility types.

— Social welfare facilities are recommended to close down.

1781 daycare centers in Busan are ordered to close. (Aug. 31 ~ Sep. 6)

— Maintain essential services, such as emergency childcare services.

Schools

— (Aug. 24 ~ Sep. 24) The number of students in attendance should be lowered to one-third of the overall student population.

— For high schools, it is set at two-thirds of the overall student population.

Religious facilities

All churches in Busan are permitted to provide only non-face-to-face services and all religious facilities are prohibited to hold any kind of face-to-face meetings and events, as well as group meals.

Institutions/Businesses

Public

— Limit the number of employees at the workplace by adopting flexible work schedules and working from home. (Keep two-thirds of the total number of employees at the workplace at the same time.)

Private

— The recommendation is to limit the number of employees at the workplace to the same level as public institutions.

Beaches

The seven public beaches, which had been originally scheduled to remain open until August 31st, have closed down earlier on August 21 00:00. Millak Waterfront Park has been closed since August 21 00:00.

Public Guidance for Level 2 Social Distancing

Do not go to work if feeling sick

— Call KCDC call center by dialing 1339 or contact a local public health center or screening clinic

Postpone or cancel non-essential outings, social gatherings, events, or travel

– Essential travel includes receiving medical care, buying necessities, or going to work

– At restaurants or cafes, order takeout rather than dining in

– Home training is recommended in place of going to gyms

– For social activities, utilize PCs or smartphones to conduct online meetings

– Use online shopping rather than physical stores

If going out, wear a mask and follow the infection prevention guidelines

– Do not visit crowded, confined, and close-contact places with poor ventilation

– Wear a mask indoors as well as outdoors whenever 2m distancing can’t be maintained

– Maintain physical distance from other people (2m recommended, 1m minimum)

– No droplet-producing activities, such as shouting, singing out loud or chanting

– No physical contact with others, such as handshakes or hugs

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Typhoon Haishen Turns East, But Busan, Gyeongnam Still in its Path

Haps Staff -
Strong winds and heavy rains are expected on Monday as Typhoon Haishen makes its way towards the Korean peninsula.
Read more
Busan News

University Student in Gijang Tests Positive for Coronavirus

BeFM News -
According to Gijang-gun, a university student living in Gyeonggi-do, while staying at his house in Busan on the 1st of this month, visited a screening center at 3 pm on the 3rd for suspicious symptoms.
Read more
Busan News

Man Arrested for Drug Possession at Gimhae International Airport

BeFM News -
A man in his 50s was caught at a security checkpoint for drugs on his way to Jeju island.
Read more
Busan News

Typhoon Maysak Aftermath: Here’s What We Know Happened in Busan

Haps Staff -
Typhoon Maysak ripped through the city last night leaving behind a path of destruction around Busan.
Read more
Busan News

First Coronavirus Patient Dies in Busan

BeFM News -
An elderly woman in her 80s who had passed away after battling chronic disease has also tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first such case of finding a deceased patient with COVID-19 in Busan.
Read more
Busan News

Update: Typhoon Maysak Likely to Hit Busan Coasts Around 1 a.m.

Haps Staff -
The Busan Meteorological Administration announced that Typhoon Maysak will likely hit Busan's coasts around 1 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Read more

The Latest

Typhoon Haishen Turns East, But Busan, Gyeongnam Still in its Path

Busan News Haps Staff -
Strong winds and heavy rains are expected on Monday as Typhoon Haishen makes its way towards the Korean peninsula.
Read more

Busan Extends Level 2 Social Distancing Until September 20th

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan is extending level two social distancing for another two weeks until the 20th.
Read more

How To Watch Today’s Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Busan Biennale Online

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
The opening ceremony of 2020 Busan Biennale will be held online on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 4:00 p.m. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

University Student in Gijang Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Busan News BeFM News -
According to Gijang-gun, a university student living in Gyeonggi-do, while staying at his house in Busan on the 1st of this month, visited a screening center at 3 pm on the 3rd for suspicious symptoms.
Read more

Korea in Photos: Double Rainbow Appears in Sancheong-gun

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
A double rainbow appeared in Sancheon-gun after the powerful Typhoon Maysak hit the region.
Read more

Daegu to Hold Contactless Marathon From September 27

Sports News Haps Staff -
The city of Daegu will hold an "untact", or contactless marathon from September 27 to October 17th.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
88 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
26 °

Dine & Drink

Beer Shop Serving Up Tasty Pastrami Sandwiches and Brisket This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This Sunday, Beer Shop welcomes Andrew Bencivenga of Galmegi PNU, or as he refers to himself "The Sandwich King Of Busan".
Read more

Gavi Announces New Fall Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Haeundae has announced its new specials for fall.
Read more

QR Code Needed to Eat At IKEA’s Food Court in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking to grab some of IKEA's tasty treats, a QR code is now needed to be able to access the food court.
Read more

COVID-19: Guidance for Using Coffee Shops and Restaurants

Dine & Drink Busan City News -
The Korean Center for Disease Control has set out its guidance rules for using coffee shops and restaurants.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea