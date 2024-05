Busan will hold its 18th “Busan Family Festival” on May 18 at 10:30 a.m. in Busan Citizens Park, Dasom Madang.

The event aims to celebrate family values with various programs.

Activities include family experiences, fabric poster making, life-cycle education, and family counseling.

Additionally, performances by the Holton Symphony Orchestra and a bubble show will be featured.

Online events will run until May 26, with participation possible via the festival’s website.