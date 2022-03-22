Busan Fashion Business Center Opens

‘Busan Fashion Business Center’, a control tower for the local textile and fashion industry, opened in Beomil-dong yesterday.

The opening ceremony was attended by more than 100 people including Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Busan City Council Chairman Shin Sang-hae, Assemblyman Ahn Byung-gil, and local textile and fashion-related organizations and organizations such as Busan Textile and Fashion Industry Federation President Park Man-young, companies, academia and officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The Busan Fashion Business Center was planned to be built in 2016 as a long-cherished wish of the local textile and fashion industry for comprehensive management of the Busan region’s textile and fashion industry from design to manufacturing and distribution and to establish a linkage support system for each process.

The project was completed at the end of last year with a total investment of 30 billion won as a state-funded project.

The center, located in Beomil-dong, Dong-gu, the starting point of the Busan textile and fashion industry, has 2 basement levels and 6 stories (site area: 1,613 m², total floor area: 7,677 m²), a Fashion Convention Hall, Showroom, Smart Foundation Support Room, a Special Equipment Room, and a Prototype Support Room.

There is a convergence education room and space for resident companies, and Busan Fashion Creation Studio and Busan Fabric Maker Lab are scheduled to move into the center soon.

The center, which will play a role as a control tower for the local textile and fashion industry, manages the entire process such as prototype production, planning and design, production, distribution, and marketing in one-stop and comprehensively connects them to discover related support projects and promote the growth of companies.