Busan Fashion Market with Busan Fashion Creation Studio & Padovul

Busan Fashion Market, in collaboration with Busan Fashion Creation Studio and Padovul is set to take place from July 7th to July 16th.

The 10-day extravaganza will be held at the prestigious Shinsegae Department Store Centum City Branch’s B2F Central Plaza Event Hall.

The event aims to bolster sales channels and foster mutually beneficial growth by bringing together apparel and shoe brands with agency distributors in the city.

The event’s primary focus will be on showcasing the brand and new fashion designers from Busan Fashion Creation Studio, as well as offering seasonal product sales events by companies affiliated with Waveble.

This remarkable initiative is hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and Busan Techno Park’s Shoe Fashion Promotion Group.

Visitors can expect a diverse range of fashion items, including women’s wear, men’s wear, shoes, and miscellaneous goods, presented by 29 participating companies.