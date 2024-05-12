‘Busan Fashion Market with Busan Fashion Creation Studio & Wave’ Taking Place Until the 18th

The ‘Busan Fashion Market with Busan Fashion Creation Studio & Wave’ is taking place at the central plaza on the second basement level of the Shinsegae Department Store’s Centum City branch until the 18th.

Organized by Busan Techno Park, which oversees the Busan Fashion Creation Studio and the renowned footwear editing show Fadoble, in collaboration with a major distributor, this sales event aims to spotlight and promote the diverse range of products from local fashion and shoe brands while offering valuable sales opportunities.

A curated selection of 38 seasonal products from popular brands will be on display, including 20 brands from emerging fashion designers affiliated with Busan Fashion Creation Studio and 18 shoe brands from Padable.

The Busan Fashion Market event is scheduled to return in August and October, providing a platform for continuous promotion and support for local fashion enterprises.