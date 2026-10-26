Busan Fashion Week and Footwear Expo Set for October 29–31 at BEXCO
Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Busan Fashion Week and Footwear Expo Set for October 29–31 at BEXCO

By Haps Staff

Busan will host two major fashion industry events from October 29 to 31, bringing footwear manufacturers, textile companies, designers and international buyers together at BEXCO.

The 2026 Busan International Footwear, Textile and Fashion Exhibition, known as Fashion & Passion Busan (PAPEBUSAN), will take place alongside Busan Fashion Week, combining business exhibitions with runway shows and public activities.

Now in its 34th year, PAPEBUSAN will feature 360 companies across 380 booths in Hall 2 of BEXCO Exhibition Center 1.

The exhibition will showcase footwear, textiles, fashion products and emerging technologies, with approximately 260 domestic and international buyers expected to participate in business meetings.

An AI trends seminar and a future technology exhibition area will explore digital innovation and developments in the industry.

Visitors can also explore a retro footwear exhibition, sports-related activities and an interactive walking posture experience zone.

Meanwhile, Busan Fashion Week will take place in Hall 3B of Exhibition Center 1, featuring 12 runway shows over three days.

The event will bring together 15 Korean fashion brands, four international brands and students from nine universities in the Busan area.

This year’s program will also incorporate elements inspired by Busan’s coastal identity, including a fragrance experience created by local beauty company Sweet Solution.

International participation will include three Indonesian fashion brands as part of an ongoing exchange with Jakarta Fashion Festival (JF3). The collaboration follows the participation of Busan fashion brand Ogyeo in the Jakarta event earlier this year.

By holding the two events together, organizers aim to connect Busan’s manufacturing industry with emerging designers while providing opportunities for business networking, international partnerships and public engagement.

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Haps Staff
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