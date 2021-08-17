Busan Film Commission Relaunches Updated Website on Busan Filming Locations

The Busan Film Commission has recently opened a renewed version of its website for locations to film in Busan.

The search site has been providing information on Busan filming locations to those in the film and video industries since 2013.

760 images of filming locations have been updated and new filming locations have been added to the renewed site.

Drone footage, drone demonstration photos, night views, and sunset photos have also been added to provide a comprehensive picture of each location.

You can check it out here.