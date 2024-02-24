Busan News

Busan Film Commission Seeing Success With This Year’s Projects

By BeFM News

Since the new year, the films supported by the Busan Film Commission have been continuing to perform well.

The Netflix series ‘A Killer Paradox’ has topped the over-the-top (OTT) integrated content ranking for two consecutive weeks.

The film ‘Exhuma,’ which was shot in Busan with an open set constructed, received an official invitation to the Berlin International Film Festival. It surpassed 370,000 pre-orders, heralding a box office success.

The movie ‘Picnic’ has also continued its success, surpassing 270,000 cumulative viewers in just 15 days since its release.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Mayor Park Meets With French Ambassador Philippe Bertoux

American YouTuber Identified as LCT Base Jumper

North Port’s First Phase Projects Making Progress Towards Completion

Busan’s Medical Field in Crisis in Protest to Government’s Plan

Nearly 2,500 Fires Occurred in Busan Last Year

Mayor Park Meets With Ambassadors to Britain and Kazakhstan

The Latest

NYX to Host Guest Bartending Event February 29th With Kim So-yeon

2024 Nationwide Forsythia and Azalea Blooming Dates in Korea

1st Visiting Connected Market Busan Edition to be Held This Weekend

Embracing the Competitive Spirit: Connecting Through Casino Games Online

The Most Popular Online Games in Korea

Travel Diaries: The Best of Korea and How to Find Them

Busan
heavy intensity rain
4 ° C
4 °
4 °
75 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Sat
6 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 