Busan Film Commission Seeing Success With This Year’s Projects

Since the new year, the films supported by the Busan Film Commission have been continuing to perform well.

The Netflix series ‘A Killer Paradox’ has topped the over-the-top (OTT) integrated content ranking for two consecutive weeks.

The film ‘Exhuma,’ which was shot in Busan with an open set constructed, received an official invitation to the Berlin International Film Festival. It surpassed 370,000 pre-orders, heralding a box office success.

The movie ‘Picnic’ has also continued its success, surpassing 270,000 cumulative viewers in just 15 days since its release.