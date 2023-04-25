Busan Film Experience Museum Holding “Korean Actors 200 Photo Exhibition: Busan”

A special exhibition “200 Korean Actors Photo Exhibition: Busan” will be held on the second floor of the Busan Film Experience Museum from May 4 to November 26.

“Korean Actors 200 Photo Exhibition: Busan” is the highlight of the ‘KOREA ACTOR 200’ campaign, a photo exhibition project in which 200 Korean actors directly participated for the first time in Korean film history, and has already received high attention in New York and Seoul.

It is the second exhibition in Korea following Seoul, and it is now possible to meet fans directly in Busan, the city of movies.

You can vividly meet 100 male actors such as Lee Jung-jae, who became a global star with ‘Squid Game’, Byun Yo-han, Jung Woo-sung, and Yoo Yeon-seok, and 100 female actors such as Yoon Yeo-jeong, Kim Go-eun, and Son Ye-jin of ‘Minari’ and ‘Pachinko’ through photos.

The photoshoot for 200 actors was taken by the late Kim Joong-man and Ahn Seong-jin, masters of Korean photography, and the exhibition is especially meaningful in that the late Kim Joong-man, who recently passed away, participated in the exhibition.

This exhibition supports online photo commentary that can be viewed using a QR code. In addition to photos, videos, and snapshots that vividly capture the photo shoot will also be presented.

Anyone can view the exhibition for free, and for other details, refer to the Busan Film Experience Museum website.