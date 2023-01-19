The Busan Film Experience Museum will open free of charge during the holiday period to celebrate the nation’s biggest holiday, Lunar New Year.

Anyone visiting the Busan Film Experience Museum on the 21st, 23rd, and 24th can view it for free.

It is open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm during the Lunar New Year holiday period, and is closed on the day of the Lunar New Year (22nd) and the day after the holiday (25th).

The Trick Eye Museum, located on the second floor of the museum, applies augmented reality (AR) technology to various optical illusion works of art, enabling a variety of experiences that arouse the interest of visitors.

The permanent exhibition hall on the 3rd and 4th floors is Korea’s first specialized film-related exhibition experience facility designed to allow easy and fun experiences of various film contents, such as the history and principles of film, film genres, and production methods, while following an interesting film exploration story.

It is receiving high attention not only from Busan citizens but also from domestic and foreign tourists.

General parking fees are charged for vehicles visiting during the free opening period, and visitors are strongly encouraged to use public transportation as the parking lot can be crowded.