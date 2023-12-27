Busan Film Studio Construction to Create a World-Class Video Infrastructure

Busan Film Studio has received official approval for its building permit, signaling a significant leap forward in the city’s cinematic ambitions.

Located in the Gijang Ceramic Village, the Busan Film Studio boasts a total building area of 12,631 square meters (㎡).

The project, with a total cost of KRW 660.1 billion, is set to kick off construction in the coming three months, targeting completion by September 2026.

The Busan studio aims to alleviate the challenges of existing filming studios grappling with saturation and enhance the city’s appeal as a prime movie location.

With Busan’s unique geographical advantages, the studio is anticipated to play a pivotal role in propelling the city’s film industry onto the global stage.