Busan Finalizes Location for the Largest Pet Theme Park in the Country

By Haps Staff

After thorough resident negotiations and discussions, the Busan City Council and Gijang-gun authorities have come to a unanimous decision on the location of the much-anticipated pet theme park.

The park, which is set to be the largest of its kind in the country, will occupy an expansive 51,000 square meters and will house a diverse range of facilities including an animal cultural center, animal hospitals, and animal camping sites.

The decision to select Gijang-gun’s Cheolma-myeon Guchili area was reached after careful consideration and continuous engagement with local residents, ensuring that their voices were heard during the decision-making process.

The park is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting a pet-friendly culture in Busan, fostering a stronger sense of community and companionship among pet owners.

The authorities have emphasized their commitment to incorporating various convenience facilities and creative content to make the park a hub for pet-related activities and education, solidifying Busan’s position as a leading pet-friendly city.

They aim to expedite the planning and development process to bring the project to fruition at the earliest possible date.

Image: City of Busan
Haps Staff
