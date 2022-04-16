Busan Finds a Unique Solution to Add More EV Charging Stations

An electric vehicle charging station mounted on a power pole will be installed in Busan for the first time in the country.

To eliminate the blind spots for charging electric vehicles in the old city center and hillside roads and Sanbok Road, charging stations will be installed on the electric poles located in parking lots for residential areas.

Charging stations will be installed in 22 parking lots dedicated to residential areas in Haeundae-gu, Dong-gu, Busanjin-gu, Sasang-gu, Geumjeong-gu, and Suyeong-gu.

Currently, there are 5,683 electric vehicle chargers installed in the Busan area, and as the supply of electric vehicles has recently expanded, citizens have been complaining about the lack of charging stations.